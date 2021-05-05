Indian delegates to attend G7 virtually after COVID scare: Sky News

Indian delegates to attend G7 virtually after COVID scare: Sky NewsReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:35 IST
India's delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London will be attempting to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, a Sky News reporter said on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News
SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News
Jaishankar meets UK minister Priti Patel to sign Migration and Mobility Partnership
Jaishankar meets UK Home Secy Priti Patel, signs agreement to facilitate legal travel
Britain imposes 85% aid cut to UN family planning programme -Sky News