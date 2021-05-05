Left Menu

Chhattisgarh HC directs state govt to fix reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to 'Antyodaya Group'

Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group', persons belonging to 'below poverty line' and persons belonging to 'above poverty line', with reference to all relevant aspects.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:49 IST
Chhattisgarh HC directs state govt to fix reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to 'Antyodaya Group'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group', persons belonging to 'below poverty line' and persons belonging to 'above poverty line', with reference to all relevant aspects. The court directed the state government to have a discussion with the Secretaries of the relevant departments and fix the ratio of allotment of vaccines and distribution of vaccines in the third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group in an equitable manner.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the Centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses.

The country had started the Covid vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield--Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin--manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

