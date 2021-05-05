Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official saysReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:50 IST
India's entire delegation to a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London is self isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19, a British government official said on Wednesday.
The official said this was in line with pre-established protocols, which included daily testing for all attendees.
