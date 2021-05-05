Indian minister to join G7 meeting virtually after possible COVID-19 exposure
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:58 IST
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar said on Wednesday he will join ongoing G7 meetings in London virtually after he was informed about exposure to people with possible coronavirus infection.
Sky News reported earlier that two members of India's delegation had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well."
