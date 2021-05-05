Left Menu

First death from COVID-19 in commando force NSG as officer succumbs to pandemic

Countrys federal counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard NSG reported its first coronavirus linked death on Wednesday when a senior commander succumbed to the infection, officials said.Group Commander coordination B K Jha was admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs Hospital in Greater Noida after he contracted COVID-19 and breathed his last early morning, they said.This is the first death from coronavirus in the NSG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:16 IST
First death from COVID-19 in commando force NSG as officer succumbs to pandemic

Country's federal counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard (NSG) reported its first coronavirus linked death on Wednesday when a senior commander succumbed to the infection, officials said.

Group Commander (coordination) B K Jha was admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Hospital in Greater Noida after he contracted COVID-19 and breathed his last early morning, they said.

This is the first death from coronavirus in the NSG. The officer was working with one of the adminstrative units of the force and was not in the combat wing, they added.

He was 53.

Jha, originally a 1993-batch officer of the BSF cadre, hailed from Bihar.

The officer joined the NSG on deputation from the Border Security Force in 2018.

He had earlier served as the principal staff officer and commandant to the BSF director general.

Both the forces that function under the command of the Union Home Ministry condoled his death on their respective Twitter handles.

''DG and all ranks of NSG mourn his death and remember his distinguished service to the Nation. May Almighty rest his noble soul in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss,'' the NSG said in its Twitter message.

The BSF said it stands by the family of the officer in these trying times.

The NSG, as per official data updated till Monday, has had over 430 COVID-19 infection cases till now, out of which only about 59 are active.

The 'black cats' commando force was raised in 1984 as a federal contingency special force and its primary task includes undertaking specific counter-terrorist, counter-hijack operations and rendering VVIP protection duties.

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB and two other forces under the Union Home Ministry, NSG and NDRF, had over 66,000 COVID-19 cases among them, out of which over 7,900 are active, as per the data.

These forces, over 10 lakh in combined strength, have had about 248 deaths due to the pandemic till now. PTI NES AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europol: 31 mafia suspects arrested in Italy, Germany

Europol said on Wednesday 31 suspects had been arrested in an Italian-German police operation targeting the Ndrangheta mafia group. Europol, the European Unions law enforcement agency, said it had provided support in the operation, which in...

High-tech hunt for scarce COVID-19 vaccines in India raises fear for fairness

Indian tech experts have written software code and designed websites to help people book scarce COVID-19 vaccinations online, raising concern about an unfair advantage for the tech savvy and jeopardising chances of an equitable vaccine roll...

Jaishankar points at 'underinvestment' in healthcare system as India battles COVID-19

Amid Indias effort to combat the record rise of COVID-19 cases, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishkanar has admitted that the countrys healthcare system stands exposed on how since the 75 years of independence, it has underinvested in th...

Netanyahu again fails to form new Israeli government

Beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is Israels longest-serving premier, has failed to meet a midnight deadline of forming a government, giving his rivals a chance to end his uninterrupted stint at the helm of politics since 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021