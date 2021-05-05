France confirms kidnapping of French journalist in Mali - source

France confirms kidnapping of French journalist in Mali - sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:37 IST
France confirms the kidnapping of a French journalist in Mali, a French Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source added the ministry was in contact with the family of the kidnapped journalist, carrying out technical checks on authenticity of a video seen on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
