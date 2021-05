BRIEF-Fedex Says Signed 3-Year Agreement To Sponsor UEFA Champions League

FedEx Corp: * FEDEX BECOMES OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

* FEDEX- SIGNED 3-YEAR AGREEMENT TO SPONSOR UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COMMENCING AT START OF 2021/22 TOURNAMENT, EXTENDING FOR 3 EDITIONS THROUGH TO 2023/24 * FEDEX -AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPONSORSHIP RIGHTS FOR UEFA SUPER CUP, UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE FINALS, UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FUTSAL FINALS&UEFA ECHAMPIONS LEAGUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)