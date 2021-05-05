ICG apprehends 4 Myanmarese poachers fishing illegally near Andaman

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended four Myanmarese poachers who were fishing illegally in the Indian waters off Barren Island, which is part of Andaman Islands.

ICG ship Rajshree, during a routine patrol in the area, sighted one boat operating off Barren Island close to the coast during the early hours of Sunday, the Defence Ministry's statement noted. The ICG ship tried to establish communication with the boat but it did not respond, it added. Instead, the poachers carried out forced ditching of their boat on the rocky shores of Barren and tried to flee into the island, it stated.

''The manoeuvre by ICG boarding party resulted in apprehension of two poachers, while others managed to escape into the dense forest on the island,'' it said. The boarding party also recovered fish catch, including sea cucumber, turtle skull and conch shells from the ditched boat, it said.

Two of the missing poachers were apprehended a day later on Monday, it added.

The four apprehended poachers were handed over to local police at Port Blair on Tuesday for further investigation, it said. ''It is suspected that some of the poachers are still hiding in the dense forest on Barren Island,'' it noted. The ICG, in coordination with local police, is carrying out a joint search operation for the missing poachers, it added.

