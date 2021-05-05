Left Menu

ICG apprehends 4 Myanmarese poachers fishing illegally near Andaman

Instead, the poachers carried out forced ditching of their boat on the rocky shores of Barren and tried to flee into the island, it stated.The manoeuvre by ICG boarding party resulted in apprehension of two poachers, while others managed to escape into the dense forest on the island, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:46 IST
ICG apprehends 4 Myanmarese poachers fishing illegally near Andaman
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended four Myanmarese poachers who were fishing illegally in the Indian waters off Barren Island, which is part of Andaman Islands.

ICG ship Rajshree, during a routine patrol in the area, sighted one boat operating off Barren Island close to the coast during the early hours of Sunday, the Defence Ministry's statement noted. The ICG ship tried to establish communication with the boat but it did not respond, it added. Instead, the poachers carried out forced ditching of their boat on the rocky shores of Barren and tried to flee into the island, it stated.

''The manoeuvre by ICG boarding party resulted in apprehension of two poachers, while others managed to escape into the dense forest on the island,'' it said. The boarding party also recovered fish catch, including sea cucumber, turtle skull and conch shells from the ditched boat, it said.

Two of the missing poachers were apprehended a day later on Monday, it added.

The four apprehended poachers were handed over to local police at Port Blair on Tuesday for further investigation, it said. ''It is suspected that some of the poachers are still hiding in the dense forest on Barren Island,'' it noted. The ICG, in coordination with local police, is carrying out a joint search operation for the missing poachers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Appears Delhi govt not taking steps to create oxygen buffer, streamline distribution: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it appears that the Delhi government has not taken steps for creation of a buffer of liquid medical oxygen LMO and for streamlining its distribution in the national capital.A bench of Justices Vipin Sa...

Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas haj pilgrims for second year, sources say

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesd...

WTO mulling intellectual property waivers for vaccines

Ambassadors from World Trade Organisation countries on Wednesday resumed discussions on trade rules protecting the technological know-how behind COVID-19 vaccines amid growing pressure on rich nations to relax them as a way to help poorer ...

Samsung to conduct 4G/5G trials on Play’s commercial network in Warsaw

Samsung has partnered with Play, a leading mobile network operator in Poland, to conduct 4G and 5G trials which will be carried out in the operators labs and commercial networks in Warsaw.The trial which is set to commence in Q2 of this yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021