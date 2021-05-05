Left Menu

Med equipment received as foreign aid meant for people, not to be kept in boxes:HC

No purpose would be served by them remaining stacked in boxes in some institution and not being available for use where they are most required, the bench said.Towards the conclusion of the first half of the days hearing, the central government told the bench that it will provide to the amicus the standard operating procedure SOP evolved by it for distribution of the foreign aid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:49 IST
Med equipment received as foreign aid meant for people, not to be kept in boxes:HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that foreign aid, in terms of medical equipment, is meant for the benefit of the people suffering from COVID-19 and not meant to be kept in boxes at some institution to become ''junk''.

''When the government has received it as medical aid, it is meant to help the people. It is not meant to remain in boxes somewhere and become junk,''a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The observation came after amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao expressed concerns regarding the manner of distribution of the medical equipment, received as aid, by the Centre and Delhi government.

He said that Lady Hardinge Medical College received around 260 oxygen concentrators when it did not require that much.

He said that such random and arbitrary distribution of the equipment may lead to a situation where it is not sent to the right quarters which actually need it.

The bench said the concern expressed by the amicus ''deserves consideration'' and directed the Centre to verify the position on the ground with regard to distribution of foreign aid to various hospitals.

The court also asked the Centre to consider distributing the equipment to voluntary organisations, like Gurdwaras and NGOs, who are rendering public service.

''One must not forget that the equipment received as foreign aid is meant for the people and, therefore, should be available to them. No purpose would be served by them remaining stacked in boxes in some institution and not being available for use where they are most required,'' the bench said.

Towards the conclusion of the first half of the day's hearing, the central government told the bench that it will provide to the amicus the standard operating procedure (SOP) evolved by it for distribution of the foreign aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IT industry veteran helps revamp bed allocation software

Bengaluru, May 5 PTI Information technology industry veteran Nandan M Nilekani has extended a helping hand to revamp the computer software relating to bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in the city, Bengaluru south MP Tejaswi Surya said o...

M J Akbar plea against acquittal of Priya Ramani: HC says will call for trial court records

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will call for the trial court records in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbars against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment.The tr...

Appears Delhi govt not taking steps to create oxygen buffer, streamline distribution: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it appears that the Delhi government has not taken steps for creation of a buffer of liquid medical oxygen LMO and for streamlining its distribution in the national capital.A bench of Justices Vipin Sa...

Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas haj pilgrims for second year, sources say

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021