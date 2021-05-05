Left Menu

Rival powers Turkey and Egypt try to mend ties after long rift

Turkey and Egypt will try to improve strained ties at talks starting in Cairo on Wednesday after an eight-year rift which led them to back rival factions in Libya's war and put them at odds in a dispute over east Mediterranean waters. Relations between the regional powers have been tense since Egypt's army toppled a democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2013.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:09 IST
Rival powers Turkey and Egypt try to mend ties after long rift

Turkey and Egypt will try to improve strained ties at talks starting in Cairo on Wednesday after an eight-year rift which led them to back rival factions in Libya's war and put them at odds in a dispute over east Mediterranean waters.

Relations between the regional powers have been tense since Egypt's army toppled a democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2013. Both countries expelled ambassadors and Erdogan described Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as a tyrant.

Turkey sees mending ties as part of an effort to build bridges with U.S.-allied Arab states after years of political rivalry and military interventions which showed Turkey's clout but frayed its alliances in the Arab world. The consultations on Wednesday and Thursday will be headed by deputy foreign ministers and are the first at that level since 2013, Turkish officials said. They will cover trade, energy cooperation and maritime jurisdiction in the east Mediterranean, a senior Turkish official said.

"These exploratory discussions will focus on the necessary steps that may lead towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries, bilaterally and in the regional context," a joint statement said. Mutual trade is worth close to $5 billion a year despite the political rift.

"Turkey and Egypt are the region's powerful countries, and there are many areas where they can act together and cooperate," said a senior Turkish official. Two Egyptian security sources said Egyptian officials would listen to Turkish proposals for restoring relations but would consult Egypt's leadership before agreeing to anything.

The two countries' foreign ministers have already spoken by phone and Ankara says intelligence chiefs have also been in contact. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that rapprochement could help end the war in Libya, where Turkish troops assisted the Tripoli-based government in repelling an attack from eastern forces backed by Egypt and Russia.

BROTHERHOOD TIES Egypt, which has so far responded cautiously to the Turkish overtures, was angered by Turkey's decision to offer haven to Egyptian opposition figures including members of the Muslim Brotherhood, banned in Egypt after Sisi took office.

Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party is rooted in political Islam, has supported Arab parties and politicians linked to the Brotherhood, putting him at odds not just with Egypt but also the Gulf Arab powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In a gesture to Cairo two months ago, Turkey asked Egyptian opposition television channels operating on its territory to moderate criticism of Sisi's government.

The Turkish official said Ankara did not want the broadcasts to cause problems. Brotherhood members in Turkey had not been asked to leave, he said, but "of course it is not desired that harm is done to the positive developments." Prominent Brotherhood figure Ashraf Abdel Ghaffar said Egyptian opposition groups in Turkey, which include liberals as well as Islamists, had been told Turkey's push for better relations would not be at their expense.

"We...heard from Turkish authorities that they will not ask anyone to leave Turkey - from the Muslim Brotherhood or other groups," he said. Turkey also says the two countries have agreed in principle not to oppose each other at international platforms including NATO, where Turkey's membership allowed it to veto Egypt's participation in some alliance partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IT industry veteran helps revamp bed allocation software

Bengaluru, May 5 PTI Information technology industry veteran Nandan M Nilekani has extended a helping hand to revamp the computer software relating to bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in the city, Bengaluru south MP Tejaswi Surya said o...

M J Akbar plea against acquittal of Priya Ramani: HC says will call for trial court records

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will call for the trial court records in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbars against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment.The tr...

Appears Delhi govt not taking steps to create oxygen buffer, streamline distribution: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it appears that the Delhi government has not taken steps for creation of a buffer of liquid medical oxygen LMO and for streamlining its distribution in the national capital.A bench of Justices Vipin Sa...

Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas haj pilgrims for second year, sources say

Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021