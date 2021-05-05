Left Menu

M J Akbar plea against acquittal of Priya Ramani: HC says will call for trial court records

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:39 IST
M J Akbar plea against acquittal of Priya Ramani: HC says will call for trial court records

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will call for the trial court records in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar's against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The trial court had acquitted Ramani by dismissing Akbar's defamation complaint.

Justice Mukta Gupta said she will call for the trial court records and listed Akbar's appeal against Ramani's acquittal for hearing on August 11.

During the brief hearing, the Akbar's lawyer said the trial court judgement was ''perverse''.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The trial court had dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying no charges were proved against Ramani.

It had said it was of the considered view that the case of Akbar regarding commission of offence punishable under Section 500 (punishment for the offence of defamation) IPC against Ramani is not proved and she is acquitted for the same.

The trial court had said it was shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in society of equal opportunities, it had said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to hold July election after coalition talks fail

Bulgaria is likely to hold another election on July 11 after the largest three parties in parliament gave up on attempts to form a coalition government.President Rumen Radev said Wednesday that he expects a new electoral commission to be ap...

WIDER IMAGE-In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. He doesnt even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping ...

Miss Teen Diva 2021 in October: Says Nikhil Anand

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Miss Teen Diva, the biggest national pageant for teen girls of India is all set to be held in October, 2021. The grand finale of the event shall be held in New Delhi, India. The winners of the pa...

Germany to hike 2030 CO2 emissions reduction target to 65%

Germany is planning more ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, aiming for a cut of 65 by 2030 and 88 by 2040, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.Under the new targets, Germany will also aim for nearly net zero emissions b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021