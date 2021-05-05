EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, othersReuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:42 IST
The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump.
The 27-nation bloc outlined the urgency of the task citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
