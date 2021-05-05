Man shot dead by robbers in UP

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants who were fleeing after looting his house, while one of the robbers was beaten to death by villagers in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. According to police, a group of assailants entered the house of farmer Riyasat in Sadar Nagar village on Tuesday night and allegedly looted valuables worth over Rs 2 lakh. Riyasat's son Shahzad (25) tried to chase the robbers but they opened fire on him which lead to his death on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said. One assailant, Danish, was nabbed by the villagers who beat him up brutally. He died on way to the hospital, the SP added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway in the matter, Mishra said.

