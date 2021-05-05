Left Menu

Italy-German investigation nabs some 31 ndrangheta suspects

PTI | Rome | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:25 IST
Italy-German investigation nabs some 31 ndrangheta suspects
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A joint Italian-German police investigation into the ndrangheta organized crime group led to the arrests of 31 people accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and "systematic" tax evasion on the part of Italian pizzerias and restaurants in Germany, authorities said Wednesday.

Europol and Eurojust, which coordinate law enforcement activities in Europe, said more than 800 police officers and tax officials were involved in the operation in Italy and Germany. Italian officials hailed what they described as a new model of cooperation and said experts from both countries formed a joint team to investigate the case, a job complicated by the encrypted phone systems the suspects used to communicate.

Italy's leading anti-mafia prosecutor, Federico Cafiero De Raho, said the Turin-based investigation confirmed how deeply the 'ndrangheta, which is based the Cambria region, had infiltrated legitimate economies. The suspects allegedly laundered proceeds from cocaine sales into front businesses such as tourist restaurants, car sales and food import and export businesses.

"All this is a criminal system that infiltrates the economy and shows how the ndrangheta is a great danger, precisely because it pollutes the economy of the various countries where it's able to establish itself," De Raho said.

The chief prosecutor in Konstanz, Germany, Johannes-Georg Roth, said during news conference that the investigation uncovered large-scale, "systematic tax evasion" by Italian-owned pizzerias and restaurants throughout Germany.

Speaking in Italian, Roth said the restauranteurs had developed a whole business model involving the importation of Italian foodstuffs and avoiding paying taxes to German authorities.

In a statement, Europol and Eurojust said hundreds of thousands of euros had been seized, as well as weapons, cocaine, two luxury vehicles and jewelry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021