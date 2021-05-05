Left Menu

Extensive COVID restrictions in West Bengal: Local trains to be suspended from tomorrow

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third term, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced various steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, adding that hawkers, transporters, and journalists will be given priority when it comes to vaccination.

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third term, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced various steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, adding that hawkers, transporters, and journalists will be given priority when it comes to vaccination. Announcing extensive restrictions across the state, Chief Minister said shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will remain close in West Bengal.Local trains will be suspended from tomorrow and Friday onwards, those entering the state will have to show a negative Covid test report.

"Hawkers, transporters, journalists will be given priority in administering of the first dose (of vaccine). Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we have to take some steps. Wearing of masks to be mandatory, there'll be only 50 per cent attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours to be closed. Social/political gathering prohibited," he said. Trinamool Congress Supremo said that all markets, retailers, standalone shops in the state will be allowed to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only.

Talking about interstate and intrastate movement, Banerjee said, "local trains to be suspended from tomorrow. State transport, including metro, to function with 50 per cent capacity: From May 7, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Those who will be positive will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by the airport authority with the state government." She said that random checking will be done in inter-state buses, RT-PCR negative report not older then 72 hours is mandatory for the passengers. "The ruling is also applicable to the passengers of train services," she said.

The Chief Minister informed that banks in the state will operate from 10 am to 2 pm, while Jewellery shops will remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm only. "Work from home for the private sector, for 50 per cent of the staff allowed. Home deliveries should be encouraged," she added.

Moreover, Banerjee also reinstated IPS officer Virendra as Bengal Director general of police(DGP) along with Jawed Shamim as Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order). Before the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Election Commission had directed the state government to appoint P Nirajnayan as the Director General (DG) and IGP of the state in place of the serving DG and IGP Virendra, and Jag Mohan as ADG (Law and Order). (ANI)

