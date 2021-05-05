Left Menu

India gets 54 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:34 IST
India gets 54 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain
Representative Image Image Credit: picryl

India on Wednesday received 54 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain as part of Operation Samudra Setu-II launched by the Indian Navy to transport oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign nations.

The INS Talwar docked this afternoon at the New Mangaluru port with 54 tonnes of oxygen, a Defence official said in a statement.

As part of the ongoing national effort to fight the Covid 19 pandemic, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu II to bring in by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.

''As many as nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East,'' Vice Admiral M S Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Additionally, INS Airavat from Singapore and INS Kolkata from Kuwait are heading back home with Liquid Oxygen, Oxygen filled cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other medical equipment, the statement read.

According to the defense official, three more warships are scheduled to pick up more supplies from Kuwait and Doha.

The LPD INS Jalashwa mission deployed in South East Asia is ready to be diverted to ports in the region as the situation demands, it added.

''Just as last year Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate our distressed citizens from IOR countries, let me assure the countrymen that the Navy will continue with its efforts to bring relief and together, we will overcome this challenge,'' the Vice Admiral said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021