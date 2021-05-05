Left Menu

Singapore's Indian restaurant fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:45 IST
Singapore's Indian restaurant fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures

A popular Singapore restaurant, which serves South Indian food, was fined 10,000 dollars (USD 7,490) on Wednesday for breaching COVID-19 safety measures by hosting a birthday party for 40 people with a self-service buffet, according to a media report.

The Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant chain, which has been operating in Singapore since 1974 and is popular for its fish-head curry, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Three similar charges were taken into consideration by District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam during sentencing.

These charges are for allowing 40 people to gather at the 48 Serangoon Road restaurant on September 12 last year, and for allowing some of them to make speeches, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The court heard that the restaurant accepted a booking for the group for a birthday celebration on the second floor. Safe distancing ambassadors reported that there was a large group of people celebrating on the second floor. According to the ambassadors, as well as what was captured on closed-circuit television, the customers talked and mingled across tables without a 1-metre safe distance, and the tables and chairs were placed close together.

Customers helped themselves to food at the buffet and served it to others, and none of the employees told them not to do this. Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh categorised this as ''a serious breach'', as the event lasted four hours and involved a large group of people who intermingled in close proximity.

''This was an event that did pose a high risk of transmission of the virus and could have been a cluster if anyone was infected,'' said Koh.

She said there was ''no reason'' for the restaurant to accept such a large booking given the COVID-19 restrictions. They did not have measures to manage the movement of customers, and instead, facilitated some breaches by providing equipment, she added.

The restaurant manager, who was not named in the report, said in court, ''We would like to apologise for what happened and we have taken a lot of measures to ensure that this doesn't happen ever again, sir.'' The Singapore Tourism Board filed a magistrate's complaint against the restaurant chain on January 20 this year over its multiple breaches during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021