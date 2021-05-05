Left Menu

Probe into Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident underway

The department ordered the establishment of a Section 32 inquiry to investigate violations of occupational health and safety (OHS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:49 IST
Probe into Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident underway
The Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident took place at Macassar in the Western Cape in 2018, when an explosion at the munitions plant led to the death of eight workers and the injury of one worker. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The inquiry appointed by the Department of Employment and Labour to investigate events leading to the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) fatal incident got underway this week and will continue until Thursday.

The department ordered the establishment of a Section 32 inquiry to investigate violations of occupational health and safety (OHS).

The Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident took place at Macassar in the Western Cape in 2018, when an explosion at the munitions plant led to the death of eight workers and the injury of one worker.

The commission is hearing testimony from all interested parties as to what transpired on that fatal day on 3 September 2018.

Once the commission of inquiry has established what had happened, it will compile a report and send recommendations to the department's Chief Inspector, who in turn will hand over the report to the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration in case there was negligence.

A total of 27 witnesses are lined up to testify before the Section 32 inquiry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021