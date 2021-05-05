Norway to introduce vaccine certificates, prime minister says

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates, prime minister saysReuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:48 IST
Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates from early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.
Around a quarter of Norway's population has so far received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, while 6.8% has received two doses.
