India strongly condemns terror attack in Logar province of Afghanistan

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Logar province in Afghanistan and renewed its call for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict-ridden country.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said there is a need to end the terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries which lead to attacks like the one in Logar.

''India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan,'' he said.

The terror attack in Logar came as the US has begun to withdraw its troops from the country after nearly two decades. ''India stands firm with the families of victims and with the people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief,'' Bagchi said.

He reiterated the urgent need for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that could lead to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

''India has been steadfast in its call to end the terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries which lead to attacks like these,'' Bagchi said.

''India stands with the people of Afghanistan and salute the courage of brave Afghan forces in their continued fight against terrorism,'' he added.

