EU approval for China investment deal hinges on broader ties - trade chief
EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the bloc's trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as "unacceptable". "The technical work is ongoing to prepare the ground for ratification.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:00 IST
EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the bloc's trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as "unacceptable".
"The technical work is ongoing to prepare the ground for ratification. But the ratification process cannot be separated from evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship," EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.
"In this context, Chinese regulatory sanctions.... are unacceptable and regrettable and the next steps concerning the ratification of the comprehensive investment agreement will depend on how the situation evolves."
