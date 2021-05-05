12 states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases: Govt

12 states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases: GovtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:15 IST
Twelve states, including Maha, Karnataka, Kerala and UP, have more than 1 lakh active COVID cases, the government said on Wednesday.
Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show increasing trend in daily cases, it said From May 1, 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years in nine states have been administered the vaccines, it added. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said the long COVID wave of such ferocity the nation was seeing was not predicted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
