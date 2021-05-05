UK Vauxhall van factory to get third shift as demand increases

The Vauxhall van factory in Luton, southern England, will gain a third shift as demand increases for the Vauxhall/Opel Vivaro, Citroen Jumpy/Dispatch and Peugeot Expert vehicles, parent company Stellantis said on Wednesday.

"For this shift, a training period is necessary so the first people recruited will arrive on the site in May," the company said in a statement.

