Punjab CM launches online portal for property-related services

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday virtually launched an online citizen portal to provide all property-related services in a seamless manner.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:19 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday virtually launched an online citizen portal to provide all property-related services in a seamless manner. According to an official press release, this has been done to boost efficiencies in the functioning of all Urban Development authorities across the state.

Lauding the people-friendly initiative of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), the Chief Minister said it would benefit the citizens across the state and enable them to avail all services regarding property matters in a smooth and transparent manner, thus eliminating inordinate delays and corrupt practices in the process. In a presentation at the launch of the portal during the cabinet meeting, Principal Secretary Housing Saravjit Singh informed the cabinet that the portal had been developed to bring simplification of business process/workflow into each service without altering the system. All documents and notings are digitally signed and thumb marked on a biometric device to ensure that work is not passed on to another.

Information on acts, rules, master plans, tender/auction notices/dues of property owners/property details will all be available through a single website. The software can be easily configured for any new service, any department, as at the core all government processes are similar, said the media release. This unique online portal would ensure completely paperless functioning, from application to the final output, in a time-bound manner. Input forms have been carefully designed in a simple format so as to enable an average citizen to understand and fill it. The documents to be submitted are clearly mentioned at the top of each application, along with the steps of its processing and time to be taken at each level. The entire organizational hierarchies have been mapped in the software, with posting updation at each position.

The action at each level is time-bound and limited to authorization, and no intermediary level can raise a query to the applicant or return it, which is currently the main reason behind delays and harassment of citizens. Pendency at each level is flashed to all higher levels automatically, and every application is sent and processed in parallel to all concerned departments viz. finance, estate, and engineering, thus saving processing time. Data is 256 bit encrypted, under digital signatures of chief administrator and one more officer, and hence cannot be tampered with, stated the release.

