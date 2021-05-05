Left Menu

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and UK on Global Innovation Partnership

The innovations selected under GIP would accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and benefit the base of the pyramid populations thus promoting equity and inclusivity in recipient countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:32 IST
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and UK on Global Innovation Partnership
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gives ex-post facto approval to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of Republic of India and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom on Global Innovation Partnership (GIP).

Objectives:

Through this MoU, India and UK agree to launch the Global Innovation Partnership. GIP will support Indian innovators to scale up their innovations in third countries thereby helping them explore new markets and become self-sustainable. It will also foster the innovation ecosystem in India. GIP innovations will focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related sectors thereby assisting recipient countries to achieve their SDGs.

Through seed funding, grants, investments and technical assistance, the Partnership will support Indian entrepreneurs and innovators to test, scale-up and take their innovative development solutions to select developing countries.

The innovations selected under GIP would accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and benefit the base of the pyramid populations thus promoting equity and inclusivity in recipient countries.

GIP will also develop an open and inclusive e-marketplace (E-BAAZAR) for cross border innovation transfer and will focus on results-based impact assessment thereby promoting transparency and accountability.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC warns patient against raising false alarm regarding Oxygen shortage

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday warned a patient against raising a false alarm regarding Oxygen shortage during the course of hearing a plea on issues arising due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. A Division Be...

Roche receives emergency use authorisation in India for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment: Co statement.

Roche receives emergency use authorisation in India for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment Co statement....

GM profit surges to $2.98B on sales of higher-margin trucks

General Motors first-quarter net income surged to 2.98 billion as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.Despite the semiconductor shortage, GM stuck with full-ye...

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021