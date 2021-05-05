Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION: DEL24 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections New Delhi: A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL51 MHA-LD HOSPITAL-REVIEW MHA asks states, UTs to conduct fire safety review of hospitals, nursing homes New Delhi: The Home Ministry has asked states and union territories to conduct a detailed review of fire safety mechanisms at hospitals and nursing homes, a move that follows several instances of fires at healthcare facilities in various parts of the country, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, DEL30 VIRUS STATES-VACCINES DOSES Over 94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL63 MHA-OXYGEN-CYLINDERS IAF bringing 352 empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Delhi New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is bringing 352 empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore in its mighty IL-76 transport aircraft to Delhi which is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amidst the another wave of coronavirus. DEL37 PM-KL-CM Good to see health workers setting example in reducing vaccine wastage: PM responds to Kerala CM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated healthcare workers and nurses for setting an example in reducing vaccine wastage in Kerala, responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's tweet about these professionals being ''super efficient'' in his state. DEL45 VIRUS-NSG First death from COVID-19 in commando force NSG as officer succumbs to pandemic New Delhi: Country's federal counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard (NSG) reported its first coronavirus linked death on Wednesday when a senior commander succumbed to the infection, officials said.

DEL72 EC-MEDIA EC says it is unanimous there shouldn't be plea in SC for media restriction over oral observations made by judges New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday said it was unanimous that there should not be any prayer before the Supreme Court for restriction on media reporting over oral observations made by judges. DEL52 DL-OXYGEN-CHADHA Delhi received 555 tonnes of oxygen on May 4, highest till now: AAP's Raghav Chadha New Delhi: The national capital received 555 tonnes of oxygen on Tuesday, the highest till now, said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha as the city hospitals struggled with a shortage in the supply of the life-saving gas amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.

DEL56 VIRUS-OXYGEN-PLANTS 2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening New Delhi: The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL 62 JK-SEPARATIST LEADER-DEAD Jammu: Prominent separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

CAL20 WB-MAMATA-MODI Facilitate free vaccines for all in transparent, time-bound manner, Mamata tells PM Kolkata: Shortly after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate free vaccines for all in a ''transparent and time-bound manner''.

BUSINESS DEL53 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI announces loan recast for individuals, small biz; fresh lending to vaccine makers, hospitals Mumbai: RBI on Wednesday allowed certain individual and small borrowers more time to repay debt and allowed banks to give priority loans to vaccine makers, hospitals and COVID-related health infrastructure as it announced support measures to cushion the pandemic's blow to the economy.

LGD39 SC-VIRUS-3RDLD OXYGEN SC stays Delhi HC order on contempt proceedings against Centre's officials over oxygen supply New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital FOREIGN FGN21 UNGA-PREZ-INDIA-PAK UN General Assembly prez encourages India, Pak to resolve Kashmir issue through 'peaceful means' United Nations: President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir has encouraged India and Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir "through peaceful means" and said that he supports dialogue and diplomacy, recalling the 1972 Simla Agreement between the two countries. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 VIRUS-UK-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD DELEGATION Members in Jaishankar's delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified London: Members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the minister to take his remaining schedule here, including his in-person meetings at a G7 gathering, virtual as a ''measure of abundant caution''. By Aditi Khanna

