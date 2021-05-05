Left Menu

Deployment of military medical professionals in COVID-19 not affecting operational preparedness: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Wednesday made it clear that the deployment of military medical professionals did not affect the operational efficiency of the Indian Army, in wake of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

05-05-2021
Deployment of military medical professionals in COVID-19 not affecting operational preparedness: Indian Army
By Ajit Dubey

"A number of articles have appeared in the media indicating that the deployment of Army medical assets in various COVID-19 hospitals has adversely affected the operational efficiency of the Indian Army. It is clarified that deployment of military medical professionals has been deliberated at the highest level and that there is no dilution in the operational preparedness of Indian Armed Forces along both Northern and Western borders", informed a statement by the Indian Army. In keeping with its ethos of selfless service to the Nation, the Indian Army has created a number of COVID facilities on a war footing in order to provide extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents at a number of places. One such facility has been created at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid hospital with comprehensive arrangements for providing critical care to all incoming patients.

On May 1, the Indian Army requested all veteran officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to register themselves on the e-Sehat portal and offer teleconsultation services to countrymen during the COVID-19 crisis. On April 29, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They had discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID management, said the Prime Minster's Office (PMO).

According to the statement released by the PMO, General MM Naravane informed the Prime Minister that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments. He had also briefed the Prime Minister that the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country, the PMO said. It further informed that General MM Naravane apprised PM Modi that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible, adding that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

General MM Naravane informed the PM Modi that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them, the PMO said. (ANI)

