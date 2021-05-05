Karnataka:Journalist with suspected COVID kills self by jumping before train

A journalist, who had suspected COVID infection, allegedly took his life by jumping before a running train at Amaravati in Honnali on Wednesday, police said.

Paramesh,46, was working for a Kannada daily, they said.

For the past few days he was suffering from fever, cold and cough, police added.

He leaves his wife and two children.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

