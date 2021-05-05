Union minister Athawale demands quota for Marathas, other `Kshatriya' communities

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said the Centre should provide separate reservation to ''Kshatriya communities'' such as Marathas, Jats, Rajputs and Reddys. Commenting on the Supreme Court's judgement striking down a Maharashtra law granting quota in government jobs and education admissions to the Marathas, Athawale alleged that the Shiv Sena-led state government did not present its case properly. ''I am going to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting reservations for members of Maratha and other Kshatriya communities like Jats, Rajputs and Reddys who have income of up to Rs 8 lakh,'' Athawale said.

''These communities should get a separate reservation. Though the Supreme Court has opined that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent, it is not its diktat,'' he said. ''The Centre has already given 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section, taking the total quota to 59.90 per cent. It was possible to award 10-12 per cent reservation to Marathas,” he said.

More than 70 per cent of Marathas are poor and they need reservations, he said, adding ''I will try to help get reservations for Marathas with the help of the Centre.'' The SC on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra law on Maratha quota as “unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to justify breach of the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

