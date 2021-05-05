Left Menu

Explain what power do cow vigilantes have to raid citizens' houses: HC to Haryana govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to explain what power or authority cow vigilantes have to raid citizens houses and said that such actions are prima facie illegal.The single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal was hearing a plea filed by one Mubbi alias Mubbin who was booked by the police in March after a group of cow vigilantes barged into his house in Nuh district and found a cow and calf tied there.Haryana is directed to address the Court on the powerauthority of vigilantes to raid the houses of the citizens.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:18 IST
Explain what power do cow vigilantes have to raid citizens' houses: HC to Haryana govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to explain what power or authority cow vigilantes have to raid citizens' houses and said that such actions are prima facie illegal.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal was hearing a plea filed by one Mubbi alias Mubbin who was booked by the police in March after a group of cow vigilantes barged into his house in Nuh district and found a cow and calf tied there.

''Haryana is directed to address the Court on the power/authority of vigilantes to raid the houses of the citizens. Such actions are prima facie illegal and amount to taking law into their own hands by private individuals. This is contrary to the Rule of Law,'' the court said in its order issued on April 30.

A Gau Raksha Dal of Nuh district led by its president had raided Mubbi's house and found the cow and the calf tied there. The group also claimed to have recovered instruments used for slaughter from the house.

However, Mubbi fled the spot and could not be held.

Police filed a case against him under the provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his bail plea, the petitioner's counsel submitted in the court that Section 3 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act prohibits cow slaughter.

The facts of this case do not reveal the slaughter of any cow and thus, Section 3 is not attracted, the counsel said.

The counsel also pointed out that Section 8 of the law that prohibits the sale of beef is also not attracted as there is no question of sale of beef if no slaughter took place.

The petitioner's counsel further submitted that the local Gau Raksha Dal and its district president were not authorised to raid the house of the petitioner. They are guilty of the offence of trespassing.

The court directed the petitioner to join the investigation on May 10 and cooperate.

In the event of his arrest, he shall be released on interim bail to the satisfaction of the investigating officer or the SHO concerned, the court said.

The court has fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

Former President Donald Trump wont return to Facebook. The social networks quasi-independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6...

IRC concerned about safety of migrants and refugees being returned to Libya

The IRC is extremely concerned about the safety of migrants and refugees being returned to Libya, following a huge spike in the number brought back by the Libyan Coast Guard this weekend.Since Thursday, the IRCs teams have responded to four...

Delhi HC warns patient against raising false alarm regarding Oxygen shortage

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday warned a patient against raising a false alarm regarding Oxygen shortage during the course of hearing a plea on issues arising due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. A Division Be...

Roche receives emergency use authorisation in India for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment: Co statement.

Roche receives emergency use authorisation in India for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment Co statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021