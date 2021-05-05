Explain what power do cow vigilantes have to raid citizens' houses: HC to Haryana govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to explain what power or authority cow vigilantes have to raid citizens' houses and said that such actions are prima facie illegal.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal was hearing a plea filed by one Mubbi alias Mubbin who was booked by the police in March after a group of cow vigilantes barged into his house in Nuh district and found a cow and calf tied there.

''Haryana is directed to address the Court on the power/authority of vigilantes to raid the houses of the citizens. Such actions are prima facie illegal and amount to taking law into their own hands by private individuals. This is contrary to the Rule of Law,'' the court said in its order issued on April 30.

A Gau Raksha Dal of Nuh district led by its president had raided Mubbi's house and found the cow and the calf tied there. The group also claimed to have recovered instruments used for slaughter from the house.

However, Mubbi fled the spot and could not be held.

Police filed a case against him under the provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his bail plea, the petitioner's counsel submitted in the court that Section 3 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act prohibits cow slaughter.

The facts of this case do not reveal the slaughter of any cow and thus, Section 3 is not attracted, the counsel said.

The counsel also pointed out that Section 8 of the law that prohibits the sale of beef is also not attracted as there is no question of sale of beef if no slaughter took place.

The petitioner's counsel further submitted that the local Gau Raksha Dal and its district president were not authorised to raid the house of the petitioner. They are guilty of the offence of trespassing.

The court directed the petitioner to join the investigation on May 10 and cooperate.

In the event of his arrest, he shall be released on interim bail to the satisfaction of the investigating officer or the SHO concerned, the court said.

The court has fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing.

