Maha: MSEDCL engineer held for graft in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from people applying for electricity meters in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered with the local police station against deputy executive engineer Amit Maheshgowry (45), attached to the Khopoli Sub division, on Tuesday, the official said. The accused had demanded Rs 500 from people who applied for new electricity meters, he said. The matter came to light when a contractor approached the ACB after the accused demanded a bribe from him for installing 15 electricity meters, the official said. The aggrieved contractor lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Unit of the Thane ACB and the accused was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant for installing 15 meters, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)