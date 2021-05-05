Mexico president says to discuss migration with U.S. Vice President Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would discuss proposals to address U.S.-bound immigration when he speaks to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

"We have to regulate migratory flows," Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

