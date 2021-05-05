Sudan secures $425 mln loan to clear African Development Bank arrears

Sudan secures $425 mln loan to clear African Development Bank arrearsReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:24 IST
Sudan said on Wednesday it signed an agreement to clear arrears to the African Development Bank through a $425 million bridge loan provided by Britain, Sweden and Ireland.
Sudan also signed an agreement to receive a $207 million grant from the bank to support economic reforms, it said.
