AITUC rejects draft rules regarding trade unions under IR Code

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Wednesday rejected the draft rules regarding trade unions under the Industrial Relations Code, saying such a piecemeal approach will create confusion.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment Government of India issued a notification on May 4 on draft rules relating to trade unions under the Code and sought comments within 30 days.

''The AITUC's preliminary reaction is to bury the so-called draft rules. On April 1, 2021, all the CTUs (Central Trade Unions) tore up all the four labour codes demanding that they be repealed. Therefore, circulating any draft rules is an exercise in futility,'' an AITUC statement said.

The ministry has firmed up the rules under the four codes on industrial relations, wages, social security, and occupational health safety & working conditions. But it has not notified the rules, which is a prerequisite for implementation of the four laws.

''AITUC rejects the proposed draft rules, which can be seen to allow interference by the employer in the functioning of the trade union. Further, when the IR Code subsumes three Acts, the draft rules pertain only to the portion related to the Trade Union Act. This piecemeal approach will create further confusion,'' it noted.

It also said that the central government should convene the long overdue Indian Labour Conference immediately and discuss thread bare the necessity of the proposed labour law changes with trade unions and employers.

The central government while claiming that replacing 29 labour laws with 4 labour codes will simplify labour jurisprudence and make social security universal, has in fact messed it up with multiplicity of definitions, it said.

What it has actually done is to limit the protective cover of labour laws openly in the name of ''ease of doing business'', as per AITUC.

