DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 5

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

** BAKU - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Bosnia for talks with his counterpart and other Bosnian officials. ** BRUSSELS - Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein meets with EU institutions leaders - 1100 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein attends a meeting with Belgian King Philippe - 1245 GMT

** GENEVA - Joint virtual event with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, on the establishment of the "WHO Global Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence". - 1130 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at Atlantic Council online event on "Building a new transatlantic agenda and momentum for EU-U.S. cooperation." EU politicians also speak. - 1230 GMT

KHARTOUM - Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki leaves for a two-day visit to Sudan. (Final Day) LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds various meetings at the first gathering of G7 foreign ministers in two years. (Final Day) LONDON - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will begin a four-day visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the G7 foreign ministers meeting and to hold bilateral meetings with his British interlocutors. (To May 6) LONDON - G7 foreign ministers convene in London for the first face-to-face meeting in two years (Final Day). NAIROBI - Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will make a two-day state visit to Kenya. (Final Day) WARSAW - President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid on an official visit to Poland (Final Day). LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a trilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong OTTAWA - Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau holds a news conference after a G7 meeting. - 0500 GMT LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of a gathering of G7 foreign ministers and guests. - 0600 GMT MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow. A news conference is planned after the talks. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein attends a meeting at NATO - 1015 GMT ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at Financial Times digital conference entitled The Global Boardroom - 1030 GMT OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference regarding the government's COVID-19 regulations, including a status report on vaccine certificates - 1100 GMT

KYIV – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (To May 6) PORTUGAL - Portugal's Economy Minister speaks at a parliamentary committee - 0930 GMT BRUSSELS - IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath and Bruegel Director Guntram Wolff will debate in a live podcast the uneven recovery from the pandemic. - 1600 GMT YEREVAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Armenia (to May 6). BRUSSELS - EU vice president for values and transparency Vera Jourova speaks at an event on "Defending Liberal Democracy in Digital Transition" - 0800 GMT. GENEVA - WTO's top decision-making body meets virtually (to May 6). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 ** KYIV - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as Blinken holds a one-day working visit to Ukraine. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu speak to reporters following a meeting in Berlin "on bilateral and international issues." - 0930 GMT ** BERLIN - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a speech at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue event hosted by Germany - 1200 GMT.

LONDON - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab holds bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong after the G7 summit. BEIRUT - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian travels to Beirut and meets President Michel Aoun and Shi'ite Hezbollah ally and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri. BRUSSELS - President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the European University Institute, via videoconference. - 0500 GMT MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño appears at Economy Affairs Commission in parliament - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks at Financial Times event - 1100 GMT

BRUSSELS - The European Policy Centre holds an on-line conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu - 1130 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks at an event on "Energy Cooperation and Climate Change: A Transatlantic Roadmap" - 0945 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Union ministers of foreign affairs meet to discuss current affairs and exchange views on the Strategic Compass, a strategy for Europe's security and defence. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 7 ** UNITED NATIONS - China's Foreign Minster Wang Yi to chair virtual U.N. Security Council meeting on multilateralism. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other ministers due to speak. - 1200 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate alongside his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a United Nations Security Council summit to discuss global cooperation and multilateral institutions. PORTO, Portugal - As part of its six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, Portugal hosts a 'Social Summit' in Porto. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas speaks at an event on "Creating an Inclusive Transatlantic Agenda for a Post-COVID-19 World." - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to discuss migration. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Moscow. ** GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. PORTUGAL – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit.

PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10 ** BUCHAREST - President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

** BUCHAREST, Romania - Presidents of Bucharest Nine, group of countries on the eastern edge of NATO, hold summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest. Polish president Andrzej Duda and Romania's Klaus Iohannis will participate in person, others will join via a video link. The group consists of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. The Polish-Romanian initiative is aimed at coordinating the security positions of countries on the eastern NATO flank.(To May 11) BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Azerbaijan (to May 11). ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15). BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 ** GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc's new anti money-laundering legislative package. DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 15 ** GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 ** GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30) BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18 ** GLOBAL - International Museum Day. ** NETHERLANDS - 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 22)

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 DUSHANBE - President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation President Emomali Rahmon. (To May 20) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 WASHINGTON – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 22 ** GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 24

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25 ** SINGAPORE - BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 28 ** LONDON - UK to host a virtual meeting Group of Seven of finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit in June.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 31

** GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 1

VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference. VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 ** LONDON - Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London. (To June 05) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 5

GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 6

MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 7 BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 MONGOLIA – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 10

DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CORNWALL, England - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 14 BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference. BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Aruba – Aruban Legislature election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 28 MATERA, ITALY - G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)