COVID vaccination started in govt, pvt sector, but Delhi needs greater supply of vaccine doses: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that vaccination has started in both government and private sectors, but the national capital needs more supply of vaccine doses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:35 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that vaccination has started in both government and private sectors, but the national capital needs more supply of vaccine doses. The Delhi CM while on a visit to the vaccination centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar area in Delhi said, "Vaccination has started in both government and private sectors. The only problem is that we need the vaccine on large scale but we have received very few doses of vaccine."

"As I have earlier informed that we can vaccinate whole Delhi in three weeks. We can achieve the target if we receive sufficient doses of vaccine," Kejriwal said. "We are suffering from the shortage of medical oxygen for the last many days. We are working with the Centre regarding this. We are trying that Delhi gets the share of medical oxygen that it needs. We have received a lot of support from the Supreme Court and the High Court in this regard," the Delhi CM told ANI over the shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

He further said that the Delhi government is trying its best to supply oxygen wherever it is needed and to prevent deaths due to a shortage of oxygen. "The lockdown will be extended till it is needed. The people themselves are demanding lockdown," he added.

The lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 10. The lockdown was earlier extended to May 3 amid a severe shortage of hospital beds as the second coronavirus wave ravaged. Kejriwal also informed that oxygen beds will be increased in the next few days.

According to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Delhi reported 19,953 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 18,788 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, 338 people succumbed to the disease.

The COVID positivity rate of Delhi dropped to 26.73 per cent for the first time in the last two weeks. The vaccination for the beneficiaries between age group 18-44 years started on May 3 while it was started on May 1 across the country. (ANI)

