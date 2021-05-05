Delhi reports 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths; positivity rate at 26.37 pc

Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll has gone up to 18,063.

The positivity rate has dipped to 26.37 percent. This is the lowest positivity rate since the commencement of lockdown. According to Delhi government health bulletin COVID 79,491 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

It said that 90,365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the city. Out of these, 64,983 persons were administered their first dose and 25, 382 got administered with their second dose. c The bulletin also said that 34,83,832 vaccinations have been given cumulatively. (ANI)

Two medical oxygen plants funded by PM CARES have been installed at AIIMS, New Delhi and RML Hospital here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)