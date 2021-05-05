Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

Facebook board upholds Trump suspensionPTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:43 IST
Former President Donald Trump won't return to Facebook. The social network's quasi-independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
