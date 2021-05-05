Police arrest 14 cybercriminals in Jharkhand

Police on Wednesday arrested 14 cybercriminals and seized 23 mobile phones and 37 sim cards from their possession in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior officer said.

Fourteen cybercriminals were nabbed from different police station areas during raids, Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

He said 23 mobile phones, 37 sim cards, nine passbooks, four cheque books and 11 ATM cards were seized from their possession.

