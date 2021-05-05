Ease COVID-19 restrictons, say Tirupur exporters

Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) Wednesday sought relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions between May 7 and May 20 for the benefit of exporting units and job-working units during the period.

The asssociation has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr Rajeev Ranjan to permit shops selling accessories, dyes and chemicals, and fabrics to function with less number of workers in Tirupur.

The knitwear exports sector, consisting of 95 per cent MSMEs, have to purchase from shops accessories, dyes and chemicals and fabrics and items required for manufacturing of COVID protecting PPE and masks, the association said.

Therefore, closure of shops for 15 days would delay the manufacturing and exports apart from delay in supplying of the much-required PPE and masks, it said.

Most of the exporting units do not have enough financial strength to procure the required items immediately and permitting these shops to be open would help the knitwear sector at this hour of crisis, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a letter.

Copies of the letter have been sent to Industries Department Principal Secretary N Muruganandam and Tirupur district collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, too, to take up the issue with the government, he said.

