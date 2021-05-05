4 arrested for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, canisters in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:13 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators in the black market at exorbitant prices in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Rahul of Palam. An oxygen concentrator was seized from his possession, they said.

''On Tuesday, information was received that one person would come to Max Hospital, Saket, for selling oxygen concentrator. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his brother own a shop dealing in medical equipment, the police said.

He had purchased two concentrators from Meditech Healthcare for Rs 55,000 each and wanted to sell the units for Rs 1,35,000 each, they added.

In another case, a 34-year-old taxi driver and an associate were arrested by the south district police for allegedly selling oxygen cylinders at rates higher than their actual maximum retail price near the Holy Family Hospital, the officials said. They were identified as Shakir of Faridabad and Vijay Sharma (23) of Rajasthan, the police said, adding that an oxygen cylinder was recovered from them.

Similarly, a 47-year-old man was arrested by the New Delhi district police for allegedly hoarding and black-marketing oxygen canisters and other medical equipment. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Banga. Nine oxygen canisters were recovered from his possession, the police said.

The man was selling an oxygen canister for Rs 1,700 while the actual price of the unit is Rs 400, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

A trap was laid to nab him, and the moment he arrived to deliver the canisters, he was arrested, the officer said.

