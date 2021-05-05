Left Menu

SC lauds Mumbai's oxygen management, asks Centre, Delhi govt to talks with BMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:18 IST
SC lauds Mumbai's oxygen management, asks Centre, Delhi govt to talks with BMC

The Supreme Court Wednesday lauded the efforts of Maharashtra authorities in ensuring oxygen supply to COVID patients in Mumbai and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to talk with the civic body officials of that city to learn about augmenting and managing the supply.

The observations were made during the hearing and in the order of the top court which stayed contempt proceedings initiated by the Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients to Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that Mumbai managed with 275 MT of oxygen even when the active cases had crossed 92,000. ''I do applaud the Mumbai model. It is not a political model. As an officer of the court, not for Centre or state, we need to find a solution. People cannot run from pillar to post. This is not to undermine the efforts of Delhi,'' the law officer said. “There is a wealth of information coming in every day. Bombay Municipal Corporation is doing some great work, with no disrespect to Delhi. What they are doing, how they are managing. We can learn from them. I also understand that Maharashtra also produces oxygen which Delhi cannot do,'' said the bench, which also comprised Justice M R Shah.

The bench asked the Chief Secretary and Principle Health Secretaries of Delhi Government and the officials of Central Government to have a discussion with the Commissioner of Mumbai's civic body on their model of augmenting oxygen supply.

''If this can be done in Mumbai, which is an incredibly congested city, then it can be done in Delhi as well,” it said while asking officials of Delhi and Central governments to talk to Mumbai's officials concerned on creation of “storage tanks and buffer storage”.

The apex court conducted urgent hearing on the Centre's plea against the high court show-cause notice on contempt and an order seeking personal appearance of its two senior officials for failing to comply with the directions to ensure supply of 700 liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021