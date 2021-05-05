Left Menu

Over one lakh oxygen concentrators cleared till May 4 by customs: Centre to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:21 IST
Over one lakh oxygen concentrators cleared till May 4 by customs: Centre to HC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that from April 24 to May 4 it has cleared over one lakh oxygen concentrators and only 907 units were pending clearance as of Tuesday.

In a status report filed before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, the central government has said that it has cleared 1,09,689 oxygen concentrators in the given period.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, during the hearing, told the court that according to a status report filed earlier by the Centre as on May 2 22,920 concentrators were there in the customs warehouse of which 1,921 were pending clearance.

He also told the bench that according to the latest status report of May 5, 169.7 kgs of Remdesivir API and 1.61 lakh units if Remdesivir injections have been cleared by customs from April 24 to May 4.

Besides that 1,41,413 ventilators and its accessories have been cleared during the same period and 1,755 units are pending approval of the customs department, the status report has said.

It also states that 234 oxygen plants, 276 empty oxygen cylinders and 1,131 devices used for generating the life saving gas as well as 30,000 vaccines imported from various countries have also been cleared by the customs till May 4.

It further said that 14,163 diagnostic kit reagents were also cleared by customs and 6,465 units of the same were pending approval during the same period.

The report was submitted pursuant to the court's direction to ensure that all COVID-19 related medical equipment and medicines are cleared by customs expeditiously in view of the surge in infections and shortage of infrastructure like oxygen concentrators, testing kits, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021