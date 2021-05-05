Left Menu

COVID vaccine shortage: Punjab CM asks Health Department to explore all options

In view of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the Health Department to explore all possible options to boost the supply and kickstart the vaccination process for people in 18-44 age group in government hospitals in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:35 IST
COVID vaccine shortage: Punjab CM asks Health Department to explore all options
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the Health Department to explore all possible options to boost the supply and kickstart the vaccination process for people in 18-44 age group in government hospitals in the state. As per an official release, the state government had made a payment of Rs 10.37 crore to Serum Institute of India (SII) for procurement of around 30 lakh doses on April 26.

"However, no schedule for supply had so far been received from them (SII)," Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the state cabinet during a virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. "Only some private hospitals, which had placed direct orders for vaccination, had commenced the process of vaccinating the 18-44 age group population. For the state government, SII has only indicated that the availability of Covishield will be known in about four weeks' time," he added.

The meeting was also informed that under the current circumstances, vaccination for the 18-44 age group could not be launched in government hospitals, nor was there any clarity on when the process could begin. Meanwhile, the cabinet approved one-time relaxation in Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 for transfer of 5 acres of Panchayat land in Mohali to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the establishment of the National Institute of Virology for North Zone. The Institute has been sanctioned by the central government on a proposal by the Punjab government.

The cabinet authorised DC Mohali to complete all necessary formalities for the transfer of the land in Mullanpur Garibdas village in Kharar block of SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said construction of the institute would start by the end of this year. Notably, there is no provision in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 for gifting panchayat land to the Central Government, but Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 provides that the power to make rules includes the power to amend or relax the rules.

The cabinet noted that the institute will be for the welfare of the inhabitants of Punjab, and stressed that the institute would of vital importance in view of the pandemic. Under the Centre's ''liberalised'' policy, vaccination of all above 18 years of age started from May 1. However, due to the unavailability of vaccines on time, many states could not kickstart the drive on time. ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021