Munich Security Conference abandons plans for in-person event this year

Munich Security Conference organisers have abandoned plans to hold an in-person conference this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after hoping they could stage an extra real-world gathering to follow February's virtual event, a spokesman said. The conference, known as "Davos for defence", normally brings together the world's defence and security elite in the Bavarian capital each February.

"We have thoroughly looked into various options, but in the end we decided that no Munich Security Conference will take place this year as a physical event," spokesman Christian Thiels said on Wednesday, reacting to a report by Bild newspaper. There was no word on plans for next February's event.

