Left Menu

IAF brings 352 empty oxygen cylinders, cryo-containers from abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:47 IST
IAF brings 352 empty oxygen cylinders, cryo-containers from abroad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mighty transporters IL-76 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought 352 empty cylinders and cryo-containers from Singapore and Bangkok respectively on Wednesday to combat oxygen crunch in the country, officials said.

One of the IL-76 brought empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Delhi which is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amidst another wave of coronavirus.

''The IL-76 is picking up 352 empty oxygen cylinders for Delhi. This Union Home Ministry coordinated exercise will help in increasing oxygen availability amid the current COVID-19,'' a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Another one transported three cryo-cylinders from Bangkok to its Panagarh base in West Bengal, he said.

Pictures of IL-76s picking up empty cylinders and cryo-containers was also issued by the Press Information Bureau.

This wave of coronavirus has claimed 17,752 lives so far in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday heard Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of 700 MT oxygen daily to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The apex court stayed contempt proceedings against central government officials saying putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen and efforts should be made to save lives.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it had ordered supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily from May 3 as the pandemic in Delhi was at a very critical stage.

''Tell us how much oxygen you have allocated to Delhi in the last three days,'' the bench said.

Overstretched health infrastructure is gasping for breath because of an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the city after serious COVID cases started flooding the hospitals.

Several hospitals approached the Delhi High Court and made SOS pleas on social media, saying their oxygen supplies were running out.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to show cause why contempt should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with order on supply of oxygen to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

The high court noted that the apex court has already directed, and now the high court is also saying that the Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means.

''You are part of the city and seeing the situation yourself. No, you don't know. Are you living in ivory towers?'' the bench said.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also rejected the Centre's submission that Delhi was not entitled to 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure.

It said the Supreme Court's April 30 detailed order directed the central government to provide 700 MT of oxygen per day to Delhi and not just 490 MT.

''We had told you contempt is the last thing in our mind but it is certainly in our mind and don't drive us to that last point. We mean business now. Enough is enough. Be clear on this. We are not going to take no for an answer. There is no way you won't supply 700 MT,'' the high court said during a five-hour long hearing.

''There is a Supreme Court order and now we are also saying that you will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means. We would not hear anythSing except compliance'', an annoyed bench orally observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his countrys territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side. The ...

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021