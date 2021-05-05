Left Menu

SC stays Delhi HC's proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi by May 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court's order of initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central government officers, for their alleged failure in monitoring oxygen procurement, and supply to states, including Delhi.

05-05-2021
Supreme Court of India. . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court's order of initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central government officers, for their alleged failure in monitoring oxygen procurement, and supply to states, including Delhi. However, the apex court gave the Centre a 10:30 am deadline for Thursday to place before it the details of the "comprehensive plan" to ensure that Delhi received its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through." The Supreme Court also observed that putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen to Delhi.

The top court in its earlier hearing said that the media cannot be stopped from reporting oral observations made by judges during the course of the hearing as they are also of "public interest". The Supreme Court is hearing pleas in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

