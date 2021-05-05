Maratha quota ruling: Police step up security on bridge near Aurangabad

Security has been beefed up on a bridge over the Godavari river near Aurangabad in Maharashtra in light of the Supreme Court's judgement to strike down the state law granting reservation to Marathas. The bridge located near Kaygaon-Toka village, around 45 kms from Aurangabad city, was in news in 2018 when a Maratha youth, Kakasaheb Shinde, reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the river, an incident that triggerred a fresh set of protests in Maharashtra demanding quota for Marathas in government jobs and admissions. ''In addition to one officer, four policemen and two home guards who remain stationed at the bridge round-the-clock, a riot control team of 40 personnel, a platoon of 25 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and home guard jawans are now deployed at the bridge,'' district superintendent of police Mokshada Patil told PTI. She said police are maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident. ''Keeping in mind the past incidents, we have stepped up security on the bridge which serves as a checkpost as it connects Ahmednagar district with Aurangabad,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)