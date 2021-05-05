Left Menu

Italy travel pass will also be valid for tourists from outside EU -minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:20 IST
Italy's Tourism Minister on Wednesday said the pass that the country will introduce from the middle of May for travellers clear of COVID-19 will be valid also for arrivals from outside the European Union. "This will be for everybody, especially for tourists from outside the EU," Massimo Garavaglia told SkyTg24.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said an EU travel pass will be introduced in the middle of June, allowing easy travel across the continent for those who have been vaccinated or just tested negative, or could prove they had recently recovered from the virus.

