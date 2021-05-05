Punjab man shoots dog with rifle, held

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a dog with a rifle in Punjab’s Patiala district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Duttal village on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Ranbir Singh said, adding a complaint was received from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in this regard. A video of the incident was also shared with police, he said.

The accused was identified as Taranjot Singh, a resident of Khaspur village in Patran Tehsil, police said, adding the rifle and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession.

He told police that it was a “rabid” animal and had bitten another dog in the past.

A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the IPC and the Arms Act and the dog's carcass has been sent for postmortem.

